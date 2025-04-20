Wedding - Scott/Underwood

Dutch Ford Farms, a historic landmark dating back to 1860, provided a picturesque setting for the traditional double-ring ceremony uniting Jency Alaina Scott and John Bernard Underwood on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Pastors Larry Jennings and Phil Wilson, both of Swainsboro, performed the double-ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Scott of Portal. The groom’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Stacy Underwood of Statesboro. Mr. and Mrs. Bo Bishop of Metter, Ms. Jency Bishop and Ms. Judy Scott of Twin City, and Ms. Sally Deal of Statesboro were all present for the celebration of love uniting their grandchildren.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory Justin Alexander A-line gown featuring off-the-shoulder cuffs, a skirt slit and a chapel-length train. A dramatic chapel-length bow adorned the small of her back, complementing her 10-foot cathedral veil of ivory tulle. She accessorized with chandelier rhinestone earrings borrowed from her matron of honor, Cameron Nevil. As her "something old", she wore her mother’s tennis bracelet.

She carried a breathtaking bouquet of Queen Anne’s lace, white roses and spray roses, white larkspur, stock and green hanging Amaranthus. The bouquet was tied with a white sash monogrammed with the couple’s initials in black and adorned with sentimental touches: a vintage rhinestone brooch belonging to her grandmother, Jency Bishop; and a photo charm of her late grandfather, Kenny Scott, accented with a tiny blue bow.

Cameron Nevil of Excelsior served as matron of honor, while Abigail Cowart of Twin City was maid of honor. The bridesmaids included Railey Scott of Portal, sister-in-law of the bride; Alivia Smith of Statesboro, Lauren Rogers of Garfield and Morgan Rehberg of Twin City.

Stacy Underwood, father of the groom, served as his son’s best man. The groomsmen included Mathew Blitch of Statesboro, Dolan Brown of Garfield, Kenton Scott of Portal, brother of the bride; Jarret Humphries of Statesboro, Tyler McMillan of Patterson and Jim Kopotic of Bluffton, South Carolina.

For their unity ceremony, the bride's and groom’s parents joined them in a prayer circle, laying hands upon the couple as Pastor Larry Jennings led a heart-felt prayer.

A reception was held immediately following the ceremony.

Following their honeymoon in the Jackson Hole area of Wyoming, the newlyweds are making their home in Bulloch County.



