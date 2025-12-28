Wedding - Powell-Viljoen

Victoria Elise Powell and Alexander Casper Viljoen were united in marriage on November 29, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at her family home in front of the historic Turpentine Log Cabin. The Rev. Dr. John Waters officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Steve H. and Jill Jones Powell. Victoria’s maternal grandparents are Lynn C. Jones-Matthews, Jackie Crafton Jones and the late John Edwin Jones Sr. Her paternal grandparents are the late Hazel and Hugh M. Powell, all of Metter, Georgia. Victoria is a senior financial analyst with Day and Zimmermann in the fossil energy market. She holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Georgia College and State University. She also holds a Master of Business Administration from Clemson University with focus in Global Business and International Relations.

Alexander is the son of Pamela Carol Smith of Douglas, Georgia, and the late Gerrit Viljoen of Midway, Ga. Alexander’s maternal grandparents are the late Betty and Lawson Smith of Glennville, Georgia. His paternal grandparents are the late Hester Wiese and Casper Hendrik Claassen Viljoen of Johannesburg, South Africa. Alexander holds a mechanical engineering degree from Georgia Southern University and is employed by Clements Engineering Services as a mechanical engineer II.

The couple honeymooned in the Grand Cayman Islands and now resides in Statesboro.



