Wave Pool at Splash in the Boro to reopen Saturday

The Wave Pool attraction at Splash in the Boro Waterpark will reopen Saturday following its closure Monday afternoon after several guests reported to a lifeguard feeling a potential "electric shock" while in the water.

On its Facebook and Instagram pages early Friday evening, officials with the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, which operates Splash inside Mill Creek Regional Park, posted: “…Splash in the Boro’s Management Team is confident in the safety and readiness of the Wave Pool. We are pleased to announce that the Wave Pool will reopen to the public on May 31, 2025.”

Alex Estrada, Aquatics Division manager, said on Monday: "Several people reported a tingling feeling and they thought it was a shock."

The Wave Pool was evacuated about 1:30 p.m. EMS personnel with the Statesboro Fire Department arrived on the scene along with a fire truck. Estrada said the people who reported the possible shock were all checked by EMS and none were transported for further treatment.

According to Friday’s statement, Splash officials “…collaborated with a team of independent experts, including licensed electricians from multiple firms with diverse experience in the field. Georgia Power also conducted an independent assessment of the facility.

“After thorough and repeated evaluations, all involved parties have confirmed that the Wave Pool and its operational systems meet established safety standards. No electrical issues or concerns have been identified.”

Friday’s post from Splash in the Boro is listed here in its entirety:

"Attention:

After guest reports on May 26, 2025 regarding our Wave Pool, Splash in the Boro Family Waterpark & Aquatics Center has taken proactive steps to ensure continued safety and peace of mind for our guests and staff. Over the past several days, we have collaborated with a team of independent experts, including licensed electricians from multiple firms with diverse experience in the field. Georgia Power also conducted an independent assessment of the facility.

“After thorough and repeated evaluations, all involved parties have confirmed that the Wave Pool and its operational systems meet established safety standards. No electrical issues or concerns have been identified.

“To further demonstrate our commitment to safety, Splash in the Boro staff have personally entered and utilized the Wave Pool, including swimming, walking through the water, and conducting staff training exercises. All reports from these internal checks have been positive, with no concerns noted.

“Based on these findings and consultations, Splash in the Boro’s Management Team is confident in the safety and readiness of the Wave Pool. We are pleased to announce that the Wave Pool will reopen to the public on May 31, 2025.

“We appreciate the continued support of our community and look forward to welcoming guests back for a safe and enjoyable experience.”

The 19,500-square-foot Wave Pool was opened in 2017. Splash in the Boro opened for the 2025 summer season May 17.