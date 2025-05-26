Wave Pool at Splash in the Boro closed after guests report feeling 'tingling' sensation

The Wave Pool attraction at Splash in the Boro Waterpark was closed Monday afternoon after several guests reported feeling a "tingling" sensation while in the pool.

In a statement issued later Monday afternoon, officials said the pool would remain closed Tuesday "to assess the situation."

Alex Estrada, Aquatics Division manager, said: "Several people reported the tingling and they thought it was a shock."

The Wave Pool was evacuated about 1:30 p.m. EMS personnel with the Statesboro Fire Department arrived on the scene along with a fire truck. Estrada said the people who reported the tingling were all checked by EMS and none were transported for further treatment.

SFD Battalion Chief Steven Morris said fire crews were working with Splash personnel to determine if there was an electrical issue that may have caused whatever sensation the guests felt.

Splash is located in Mill Creek Regional Park and is part of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department. The following statement was posted on the Statesboro Herald's Facebook page.

"Dear Guests,

We want to inform you that due to a recent issue affecting the water in our wave pool, we are temporarily suspending operations of the wave pool. We will have professionals onsite Tuesday, May 27 to assess the situation. Our primary concern is the safety and comfort of our guests, and we will be working with professionals to assess and resolve the situation.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we take the necessary steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. We will provide updates as soon as the issue has been addressed, and the wave pool is ready for use again.

Thank you for your patience, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the wave pool very soon.

Edited to add: There is no issue or concern for anyone who has previously swam in the pool this season as it is not a waterborne issue.

Sincerely,

Splash in the Boro Management"

The 19,500-square-foot Wave Pool, which opened in 2017, will remain closed the rest of Monday while all systems are checked, Estrada said.

Splash in the Boro opened for the summer season May 17.



