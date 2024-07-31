Walmart to hold Wellness Day Saturday

The pharmacies in the Walmart Supercenter off Northside Drive and in the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Brampton Ave. will each hold Wellness Day on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

According to a release from Walmart, Wellness Day is being held at its 4,600 pharmacies nationwide and is designed “to help families prioritize their health this back-to-school season.”

Free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings will be available, as well as lower-cost immunizations, including flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more.

“As a back-to-school destination, Walmart’s Wellness Day provides a unique opportunity for families to streamline health needs and school supply shopping,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of Pharmacy.

According to the release, pharmacists will be on hand Saturday to speak with families a chance about ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Walmart Wellness Day was started in 2014 and has conducted more than five million free health screenings for customers.

More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medical professional shortage areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these communities. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.



