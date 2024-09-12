Wall Street Journal names Georgia Southern to its 2025 Best U.S. Colleges list

Georgia Southern University was included on the Wall Street Journal’s recently released Best U.S. Colleges 2025 list, which was created in collaboration with College Pulse and the independent market research firm Statista.

In a Thursday release from Georgia Southern, University President Kyle Marrero said earning the accolade from the Journal, based on outcomes from current students and alumni who have entrusted the university with their educational careers, is the most meaningful type of award.

“As a high-impact research institution on the road to an R1 designation, we take great pride in our robust educational offerings at an affordable cost, alongside our significant contributions to a growing and dynamic region,” Marrero said. “This past year’s record enrollment, research expenditures and awards, economic impact and fundraising signal the health of the university as we strengthen, elevate and expand our reach. We remain focused on preparing our students to lead and succeed in their careers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving workforce.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Best U.S. Colleges 2025 ranks undergraduate institutions by the value they provide to their students. The value is assessed on the learning environment, years to pay off the net price, degree completion rates, the likelihood of higher salaries post-graduation and diversity. The results are derived from official data from the U.S. Department of Education and the Census Bureau, along with a nationwide survey of undergraduate students and alumni who graduated within the past five years.

In one of the largest-ever independent surveys of veriﬁed college students in the U.S., around 110,000 undergraduates and recent undergraduate alumni were anonymously surveyed by College Pulse in cooperation with the Journal and Statista. The survey covered topics like career preparation, learning opportunities and campus life. The ranking combines students’ experience in a learning environment with an exhaustive analysis of student outcomes.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

The rankings are now live on WSJ.com and can be viewed on their website.



