Voter registration deadline is Monday

If you want to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3 and are not registered to vote, the deadline to register is Monday.

Bulloch County Elections Supervisor Pat Lanier Jones said going to the state website — www.mvp.sos.ga.gov — is the simplest and fastest way to register to vote.

“I encourage everyone to get familiar with the Secretary of State voting website,” Jones said. “You can register to vote. You can check to see if you actually are registered. You can request an absentee ballot. You can review a sample ballot.”

However, people can come to the county elections office to register in person, if they want. Located in the County Annex at 113 N. Main St., the office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Jones said residents who do register by Monday will be eligible to participate in early voting that begins on Oct. 12 and to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election.

In-person early voting will begin in Bulloch County and across Georgia on Oct. 12.