Volunteers headed to Wayne County Friday to help with tornado clean-up

Ellis Wood will lead a caravan of equipment and volunteers to Wayne County Friday morning to help with the clean-up after a tornado ripped through the town of Odum early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service surveyed the widespread damage in Odum, which is about 9 miles west of Jesup, and found evidence that a high-end EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down in the small town and traveled east-northeastward for a little over 4.5 miles before lifting.

There were eight reported injuries caused by the tornado.

Wood said the caravan will leave from his shop on Highway 301 South at 7:30 a.m. Friday and all crews and volunteers are welcome.

For more information about the volunteer mission, call Matt Wood at (912) 536-7534.