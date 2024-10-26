Bulloch Academy completes undefeated regular season; Statesboro, SEB win; Portal falls

Bulloch Academy routed rival Pinewood Friday night in Gator Alley to complete an undefeated regular season and continue its quest for a state championship.

The 48-7 win moved the Gators to 9-0 and 3-0 in region play and now head to the state playoffs.

Statesboro High evened its season record at 4-4 and its region record at 3-3 with a dominating 41-7 win over South Effingham in Guyton Friday Night.

The Blue Devils play Effingham County next Friday Nov. 1 in Springfield and close the season at home against Lakeside-Evans Nov. 8.

Southeast Bulloch traveled to Ludowici Friday night and won a defensive battle with Long County, 15-12, to take over third place in the region.

Now 6-2 overall and 5-2 in region play, the Yellow Jackets play Beach Friday, Nov. 1 at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet.

Portal dropped a hard-fought 26-21 game Friday to Screven County at the Portal Athletic Complex to fall to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in region play.

The Panthers travel next Friday Night, Nov. 1 to McIntosh Academy in a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive.





Local scores

Bulloch Academy 48, Pinewood 7

Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7

Southeast Bulloch 15, Long County 12

Screven County 26, Portal 21

