County manager since 2004, Tom Couch to resign effective Nov. 29

In an email Friday afternoon, Tom Couch announced he will resign his position as county manager of Bulloch County, effective Nov. 29.

“After careful consideration, I have made the decision to step down from my role as County Manager,” he said. “This has not been an easy decision, but after 20 years of service, I feel it is the right time to move aside and embrace new personal and professional opportunities.”

Couch enclosed in the email his letter of resignation he gave to the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners in executive session on Oct. 15.

Couch succeeded Scott Wood as county manager in 2004, coming to Bulloch from Henry County. Bulloch’s population in 2004 was 61,000. It is 85,000 today.

“Serving the residents of Bulloch County has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” Couch wrote in his resignation letter. “Over the past two decades, I have had the privilege of working with exceptional co-leaders and employee associates, honest and dedicated County Commissioners, and other County elected officials.

“I am incredibly grateful for the trust and support I have received throughout my tenure. This community and the relationships I’ve built here will always hold a special place in my heart. I look forward to watching Bulloch County continue to thrive in the years to come.”

The Statesboro Herald will do a follow-up story about Couch and what steps county commissioners will take to find his successor.