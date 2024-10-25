‘Ghost Road’ extended cut again coming to AMC 12 Theatre

Fans of local haunts will have another chance to watch the film about one of the area’s biggest mysteries on the big screen.

For the third consecutive year, Statesboro videographer Jason Martin will present “The Legend of Ghost Road” in the old Mugs and Movies theater of AMC Classic 12 Theatre behind the Statesboro Mall.

The 90-minute film will be shown on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $11.20 and may be purchased at thelegendofghostroad.com website. Tickets will not be sold at the theater and can only be purchased at the website. Martin said food and beverage service would be available for the shows.

“We learned so much more while making the short film, so I thought it’d be nice to include that in a longer version,” Martin said “’The Legend of Ghost Road Extended Cut’ has more scenes, more interviews, footage and personal stories. And just in time for Halloween.”

And for fans who want to experience even more of the paranormal, Martin is offering an “all-day pass” for $49.96 that begins in the theater at noon on Tuesday.

The all-day pass will include a signed movie poster and a chance to hang out with the cast and crew. Also, the original 53-minute cut of The Legend of Ghost Road will be shown and, as an added bonus, there will be a screening of the first episode of “Ghost Enforcers” – Martin’s YouTube show focused on paranormal events. A ticket to the 5 p.m. Extended Cut showing also is included.

“We’re going to have a few surprises, too,” Martin said. “Surprises of the spooky kind.”

Martin’s film is based on the local legend of “Ghost Road” in Brooklet that on any given night you may see a mysterious orange light along with ghostly apparitions.

On Martin’s first of several unexplained sightings, he saw the lights, and on subsequent outings took photos and videos. Later, as his videography career expanded, he renewed an interest in the legend and started doing more research, he said.

The film includes his own videography as well as accounts and footage from others who have explored the road and captured images of what he believes are supernatural occurrences.

