Statesboro Fire Station's 1 and 2 enjoy some chili courtesy of Altrusa
Meal is part of Statesboro civic club's Make a Difference Day project for October
Ann Healy, a member of the Statesboro Altrusa Club, delivers a whole bunch of chili and cornbread to the Statesboro Fire Department's Fire Station 1 on Grady Street Thursday. Statesboro firefighters Rashod Wallace, left, and Jayson Gawthrop help bring the chili and fixings inside the station.

For their "Make a Difference Day" project in October, members of the Altrusa Club of Statesboro cooked a lot of chili and cornbread Thursday and brought enough to feed the firefighters at the Statesboro Fire Department's Fire Station 1 on Grady St. and Fire Station 2 on Fair Road.

Altrusa member Ann Healy made the delivery to Fire Station 1, while Altrusa Club co-President Deborah McClendon delivered to Fire Station 2.

Deborah McClendon, co-president of the Altrusa Club of Statesboro, delivered a full chili meal Thursday to firefighters in the Statesboro Fire Department's Station 2 on Fair Road.

Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that stresses leadership, partnership and service.

Statesboro firefighters Rashod Wallace, left, and Grayson Gawthrop organize the full chili meal inside the kitchen area of the Statesboro Fire Department's Fire Station 1. The meal was prepared and donated by the Altrusa Club of Statesboro.

