Statesboro Fire Station's 1 and 2 enjoy some chili courtesy of Altrusa

For their "Make a Difference Day" project in October, members of the Altrusa Club of Statesboro cooked a lot of chili and cornbread Thursday and brought enough to feed the firefighters at the Statesboro Fire Department's Fire Station 1 on Grady St. and Fire Station 2 on Fair Road.

Altrusa member Ann Healy made the delivery to Fire Station 1, while Altrusa Club co-President Deborah McClendon delivered to Fire Station 2.

Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that stresses leadership, partnership and service.