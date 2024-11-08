Volunteer group to lead storm cleanup effort in Bulloch Saturday

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the Ogeechee River Baptist Association, Southbridge Community Church and the Georgia Baptist Mission Board will hold “Love Statesboro,” a large-scale disaster relief cleanup set for Saturday to support the residents of Bulloch County.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating event,” said Jeff Parmer, associational missionary of the Ogeechee River Baptist Association. “Love Statesboro is a community-wide initiative, and we are deeply grateful to Southbridge Community Church for hosting this event and to the Georgia Baptist Mission Board for helping spread the word across the state.”

According to a release from the group, everyone will gather with Bulloch County EMA, Bulloch VOAD and volunteer teams at 8 a.m. Saturday at Southbridge Church, 12376 US Highway 301 South in Statesboro, to then go out into the community and assist with cleanup and debris removal across the local affected areas.

The group asks any local government agencies, nonprofits, churches and community or civic organizations, to help clear debris, remove fallen trees and provide support to residents impacted by the disaster. Volunteers, including skilled chainsaw crews and heavy equipment operators, are needed to assist the relief effort.

To register your team or as an individual volunteer, go to: https://southbridgecommunitychurch.breezechms.com/form/lovestatesborovolunteer

Saturday’s cleanup will focus on requests for assistance made by citizens through Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief, while they were in Statesboro. There are more than 100 requests for assistance with debris and trees that have not been completed.

For information on how to get involved, contact Jeff Parmer at (229) 425-9726.



