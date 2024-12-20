Voices soar at annual Southeast Bulloch Christmas Concert

The Men's Ensemble, Women's Choir, Advance Chorus in Southeast Bulloch High School's award-winning program performed classic and contemporary holiday-inspired musical numbers during the annual Christmas Concert held Thursday evening at SEB.

The event culminated in a performance of Handel's Hallelujah Chorus with SEBHS Chorus alumni joining current members on the stage.

Backed by her fellow Women's Chorus members, Reagan Clawson, right, takes the lead in a performance of Last Christmas during the Southeast Bulloch High School Choral Christmas Concert on Thursday, Dec. 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Southeast Bulloch High School Choral Men's Ensemble keep time during a swinging version of "Jingle ALLLL the Ways" during Thursday's Christmas Concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Southeast Bulloch High School Women's Chorus fills the auditorium with harmonies during Thursday's Christmas Concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

