By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Voices soar at annual Southeast Bulloch Christmas Concert
SEB Christmas Concert 2024
Southeast Bulloch High School Choral director Brent Whitaker, left, conducts the Men's Ensemble during Thursday's Christmas Concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Men's Ensemble, Women's Choir, Advance Chorus in Southeast Bulloch High School's award-winning program performed classic and contemporary holiday-inspired musical numbers during the annual Christmas Concert held Thursday evening at SEB.

The event culminated in a performance of Handel's Hallelujah Chorus with SEBHS Chorus alumni joining current members on the stage.

SEB Christmas Concert 2024
Backed by her fellow Women's Chorus members, Reagan Clawson, right, takes the lead in a performance of Last Christmas during the Southeast Bulloch High School Choral Christmas Concert on Thursday, Dec. 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

SEB Christmas Concert 2024
The Southeast Bulloch High School Choral Men's Ensemble keep time during a swinging version of "Jingle ALLLL the Ways" during Thursday's Christmas Concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

SEB Christmas Concert 2024
The Southeast Bulloch High School Women's Chorus fills the auditorium with harmonies during Thursday's Christmas Concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

SEB Christmas Concert 2024
A rapt audience listens to the vocal stylings of Southeast Bulloch High School Choral program during their Christmas Concert on Thursday, Dec. 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter