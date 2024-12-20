By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Voices soar at annual Southeast Bulloch Christmas Concert
The Men's Ensemble, Women's Choir, Advance Chorus in Southeast Bulloch High School's award-winning program performed classic and contemporary holiday-inspired musical numbers during the annual Christmas Concert held Thursday evening at SEB.
The event culminated in a performance of Handel's Hallelujah Chorus with SEBHS Chorus alumni joining current members on the stage.