Violent wreck on 301 North seriously injures one man, shuts highway down; See video of crash scene

One man is in critical condition after a violent wreck on Highway 301 North that occurred about 11 p.m. Friday night.

Georgia State Trooper Matt Davis said a silver pickup truck with its headlights off for "an unknown reason" pulled out onto Highway 301 The debris field from an accident on Highway 301 about one mile north of Highway 46, near the Bo Knows Signs building. Davis said a Ford Escape with a driver and a passenger then struck the pickup truck, which created most of the nearly 100-yard debris field on 301.

Davis said the passenger suffered "severe," possible life-threatening injuries and was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Escape did not suffer serious injuries, Davis said. The driver of the pickup did not suffer significant injuries either, Davis said.

A pickup truck Georgia State Patrol said was involved in the accident is whown on the side of 301. - photo by Jason Martin



According to eyewitnesses, the passengers in the Escape were returning from the Bulloch Academy-Claxton High football game played Friday night in Claxton.

"The pickup truck didn't have its lights on and just pulled out," said Kimberly Harleson, who witnessed the wreck. "Then there was just a loud bang> It was very scary."

A combination of about a dozen state trooper and Bulloch County Sheriff Office vehicles responded to the scene, along with two fire engines and emergency vehicles.

Trooper Davis said Highway 301 would be closed until at least 2 a.m. Saturday while the mass debris is cleaned up.

Witnesses and passersby stand on the side of Highway 301 North Friday night, while Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigate the scene of a violent accident that created debris along a 100-yard stretch of the highway. - photo by Jason Martin









