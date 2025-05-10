By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Video highlights from the Statesboro Herald Player of the Week Awards Banquet
Statesboro Herald Players of the Week Awards Banquet - May 8, 2025

The Statesboro Herald hosted the first-ever Players of the Week Awards Banquet in the Perry Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Statesboro on May 8. More than 70 Bulloch County high school athletes were honored. Also, one Boys Player of the Year and two Girls Co-Players of the Year were announced.
By: Jason Martin

Former Statesboro High football player and Super Bowl champion Jeremy Mincey offered an inspirational keynote address and more than 70 Bulloch County high school athletes were honored. Also, one Boys Player of the Year and two Girls Co-Players of the Year were announced.

Here is a video from the banquet.

