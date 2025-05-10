Video highlights from the Statesboro Herald Player of the Week Awards Banquet

The Statesboro Herald hosted the first-ever Players of the Week Awards Banquet in the Perry Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Statesboro on May 8.

Former Statesboro High football player and Super Bowl champion Jeremy Mincey offered an inspirational keynote address and more than 70 Bulloch County high school athletes were honored. Also, one Boys Player of the Year and two Girls Co-Players of the Year were announced.

Here is a video from the banquet.