'Vaudeville: Drafted' is Saturday at Statesboro High

In this year's variety show, "Vaudeville: Drafted," one of the show's fabulous emcees receives a draft notice....but not from the military. She'll have to make a choice, but what will she choose? The creative story line is intermingled with fabulous singing, dancing and comedy acts.
A single show will be presented Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Statesboro High School auditorium. The show will feature songs, dances and comedy sketches chosen and performed by students. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899