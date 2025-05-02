'Vaudeville: Drafted' is Saturday at Statesboro High

In this year's variety show, "Vaudeville: Drafted," one of the show's fabulous emcees receives a draft notice....but not from the military. She'll have to make a choice, but what will she choose? The creative story line is intermingled with fabulous singing, dancing and comedy acts.

A single show will be presented Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Statesboro High School auditorium. The show will feature songs, dances and comedy sketches chosen and performed by students. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899

Classmates sway to the music as Katy Zan Embry rehearses her version of "Tennessee Orange" for Statesboro High's "Vaudeville: Drafted" show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Gabby Devine, left, and Carley Peden practice their routine from the musical "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

