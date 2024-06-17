By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SUV involved in single-vehicle accident off Burkhalter Road; occupant life-flighted to hospital
Burkhalter accident
A Statesboro Fire Department truck and firefighter are shown at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at 12:45 a.m. Monday. - photo by Jason Martin

Burkhalter Circle accident 1

Burkhalter Circle Accident Video 2

Statesboro Fire Department and emergency vehicles responded to an accident late Sunday night and early Monday morning involving a SUV that had gone off off Burkhalter Road into a wooded area, just south of Burkhalter Circle.

According to a firefighter at the scene, there was entrapment and Statesboro firefighters were able to free the sole occupant of the SUV - a woman who was then life-flighted to a hospital.

SUV
The SUV involved in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night is towed away from the scene early Tuesday Morning. - photo by Jason Martin

The extent of the woman's injuries were not known early Monday morning.

Two Bulloch Sheriff's Office vehicles and a Georgia State Patrol trooper responded to the scene.

