SUV involved in single-vehicle accident off Burkhalter Road; occupant life-flighted to hospital

Statesboro Fire Department and emergency vehicles responded to an accident late Sunday night and early Monday morning involving a SUV that had gone off off Burkhalter Road into a wooded area, just south of Burkhalter Circle.

According to a firefighter at the scene, there was entrapment and Statesboro firefighters were able to free the sole occupant of the SUV - a woman who was then life-flighted to a hospital.

The SUV involved in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night is towed away from the scene early Tuesday Morning. - photo by Jason Martin



The extent of the woman's injuries were not known early Monday morning.

Two Bulloch Sheriff's Office vehicles and a Georgia State Patrol trooper responded to the scene.

Look for an update on statesboroherald.com as more information becomes available.