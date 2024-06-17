SUV involved in single-vehicle accident off Burkhalter Road; occupant life-flighted to hospital

Burkhalter Circle accident 1
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
Burkhalter Circle Accident Video 2
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
Statesboro Fire Department and emergency vehicles responded to an accident late Sunday night and early Monday morning involving a SUV that had gone off off Burkhalter Road into a wooded area, just south of Burkhalter Circle.
According to a firefighter at the scene, there was entrapment and Statesboro firefighters were able to free the sole occupant of the SUV - a woman who was then life-flighted to a hospital.
The extent of the woman's injuries were not known early Monday morning.
Two Bulloch Sheriff's Office vehicles and a Georgia State Patrol trooper responded to the scene.
Look for an update on statesboroherald.com as more information becomes available.