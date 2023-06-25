Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in June by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





June 7

➤ Beaver House, 121 South Main Street

▲ Score: 98

Observed rusty shelves under tables. Observed shelves in dry goods in need of repainting. Observed floors with buildup. Inspector: Marlin D. Thomas.

➤ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 170 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 73

Unable to produce health reporting agreements; correct by 06/30. Observed cut vegetables cold-holding in cooler at 46 degrees F. Food discarded. Do not use this cooler for potentially-hazardous foods until repaired and inspected by the health department. Corrected on-site. Observed changing of date-marking stickers on potentially-hazardous foods. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and packaged by a food processing plant shall be clearly marked at the time the original container is opened in a food service establishment and if the food is held for more than 24 hours, it needs to be indicated the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded, when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5°C) or below for a maximum of seven days after the original container is opened. The day the original container is opened in the food service establishment shall be counted as Day 1, except the day or date marked by the food service establishment may not exceed a manufacturer’s use-by date if the manufacturer determined the use-by date based on food safety. Do not change labels on food for any reason except to discard the food. Correct by 06/07. Observed refrigerated chips held past discard date. Corrected on-site; chips discarded. Observed cleaning chemical stored on food contact surface. Must be stored away from food in a way to prevent contamination; corrected on-site. Observed utensils stored with handles in contact with food in bulk storage. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed grease build-up and dripping in vent hood. Observed flies in the kitchen. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in freezer/reach-in cooler. Observed buildup on floors under shelves in dry goods area. Inspector: Thomas.





June 8

➤ Emmy's Bubble Tea Lounge, 1100 Brampton Avenue Unit H

▲ Score: 100

No violations at time of inspection. Great job! Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Lodge At Bethany, 77 Bethany Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed sanitizer bucket mixed with dish detergent, with no detectible level of sanitizer. Do not mix soap with sanitizer. Once cloths are wet, they must be stored in sanitizer. You may clean with soap, but surface must then be rinsed and properly sanitized afterward; corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.





June 9

➤ Roundabout Cafe, 108 East Lee Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 91

Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Must be washed/rinsed/sanitized with frequency that prevents buildup. Correct by 06/10. Observed 3-compartment sink and sanitizer bucket without proper sanitizer concentration; corrected on-site. Potentially-hazardous food must have 7-day discard date. When par-cooking to freeze and later thaw, date the food when it is moved to the fridge to thaw. The first day counted is date of preparation, the second day is when it is moved to refrigeration. The discard date is five more days. Correct by 06/10. Repair seal on reach-in freezer. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Wavee Shavee Ice - Base Of Operation, 203 North Jackson Road

▲ Score: 100

No violations at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.





June 12

➤ Bulloch County Correctional Complex, 17257 Highway 301 North

▲ Score: 96

Observed black organic buildup inside ice machine. Clean often enough to prevent buildup. Correct by 06/13. Inspector: Jump.

➤ El Sombrero #10, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 87

Observed raw chicken in reach-in cooler stored above raw beef. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored raw meats according to required cooking temperatures. Observed taco bowls stored without overhead protection in main kitchen. Observed frozen cheesecake dessert stored without any type of protection or contamination. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination. Correct by 06/15. Observed buildup and residue on the racks and bottom of glass cooler near bar area. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 06/15. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Eagle Nutrition, LLC, 23669 Highway 80

▲ Score: 99

Store single-use items at least six inches off floor. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Waffle House #2310, 30 Eddie Rushing Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed buildup on the ice baffle of ice machine. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and sanitized ice baffle. Observed accumulation of grease in grill areas. Observed food debris covering cooking equipment and bottom of cold-holding units. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 06/15. Inspector: Smith.





June 15

➤ Chattanooga Subway #3215, 216 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed broken door letting flies in. Corrected on-site; door was in process of being repaired and was repaired by the end of the inspection. Correct by 06/16. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Chicken Salad Chick, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 2

▲ Score: 90

Observed food prep worker don gloves after returning to kitchen without washing hands. Wash hands between task changes. Repair latch on back door. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





June 16

➤ Sally Mae's Kitchen, 6979 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 74

Observed air conditioning unit draining to vegetable prep sink and draining onto freshly-cut fries, which were in the prep sink. Fries were discarded. Do not use prep sink for food until the drain from air conditioner is not plumbed to the prep sink. Correct by 06/19. Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Soda nozzles must be visibly clean. Do not soak overnight in any type of solution. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents accumulation. Correct by 06/19. Observed chicken tenders hot holding with internal temperature of 129 degrees F. Chicken discarded. Minimum hot-holding temperature is 135 degrees F. Do not set hot-holding oven this low or the food will not be able to keep regulation temperature. Corrected on-site. Observed onions stored on floor in kitchen. Must be stored at least six inches above floor. Observed food debris and buildup on food racks, boxes and on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Inspector: Jump.





June 20

➤ 180 Fitness, 4 College Plaza

▲ Score: 91

Observed yogurt cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food product. Time/temperature control for safety of food shall be maintained at 41 degrees F (5°C) or below for cold-holding food products; corrected on-site. Discussed with person in charge: need test strips for sanitizer and proper ppm of sanitizer sink. Inspector: Smith.

➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 95

Observed debris on can opener blade. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 06/30. Observed debris at bottom of reach-in freezers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 06/23. Discussed with person in charge: certified food safety manager (CFSM) renewal. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Holiday Pizza, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 83

Observed no paper towels supplied to hand sink in food preparation area. Corrected on-site; person in charge provided paper towels to hand sink. Each hand-washing sink or group of adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with: individual, disposable towels, a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated air hand-drying device; corrected on-site. Observed multiple sanitizer buckets reading low to 0 ppm. Corrected on-site; person in charge set up new buckets with the acceptable ppm. Observed multiple food products with prep dates exceeding seven days. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded products. A food that requires date-marking shall be discarded if it: exceeds seven days, not including the time that the product is frozen; is in a container or package that does not bear a date or day; or is appropriately marked with a date or day that exceeds seven days. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in a food service establishment and dispensed through a vending machine with an automatic shutoff control shall be discarded if it exceeds seven days; corrected on-site. Observed no sanitizer test strips available. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 06/30. Observed debris on wall and floors. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 06/23. Observed buildup on filter on ventilation hood. Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt and other materials. Correct by 06/23. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Red Claw Juicy Seafood, 581 Northside Drive Suite 117

▲ Score: 90

Observed cold-held shrimp with internal temperature of 46 degrees F. Corrected on-site; shrimp discarded. Do not stack shrimp so high in reach-in cooler; corrected on-site. Observed eggs and corn not holding at 135 degrees or above. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Once cooked, potentially-hazardous foods must either be chilled to 41 degrees F or below or hot-held at 135 degrees F or above. The hot-holder used may be faulty. Either repair or replace, but do not use to hold potentially-hazardous foods until it can hold at or above 135 degrees F; corrected on-site. Observed food service worker's personal phone stored on food contact surface. Employee's personal items must be stored in a location that prevents potential food contamination and employees must wash hands after using personal belongings. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 87

Food contact surfaces must be washed/rinsed/sanitized at least every four hours, or anytime contamination may have occurred. Observed almond milk with internal temperature of 58 degrees F. Product discarded. Do not store potentially-hazardous (perishable) foods in this cooler until it is repaired; corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.