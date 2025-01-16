Update/correction: MLK Community Conversations start time now 1 p.m. Saturday

The start time for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Community Conversations event to be held at Statesboro City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 18, will be 1 p.m., according to an online notice posted by the Bulloch County NAACP.

As reported, the parade, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., has been canceled because of predicted rain. When the Statesboro Herald asked about the pending parade decision Wednesday afternoon, key participants emphasized that the Community Conversations event would still be held and agreed 2 p.m. would be the likely start time, and that appeared in Thursday’s print edition.

But later when Organizing Committee Chair Dorsey K. Shannon-Baldwin shared the online flier specific to the Community Conversations event, it stated a 1 p.m. start time.

“We are listening to the community,” she wrote. “Yes, the parade has been canceled but Community Conversations is still happening. This is a safe space to discuss your concerns... all solutions started with a conversation!

“We want to hear from parents, teens and community leaders,” Shannon-Baldwin stated on the Bulloch County NAACP page on Facebook. “Meet me there!”