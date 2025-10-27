UPDATE: Statesboro Police issue felony murder warrant for Sylvania man in murder of Deontre Mincey of Portal

A felony murder warrant was issued Sunday for a Sylvania man in the Saturday shooting death of 30-year-old Deontre Mincey of Portal.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, Khalir Nickens, 21, is wanted for the murder. Akins said in the release that Nickens should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Statesboro PD is asking the public for assistance in locating Nickens. Anyone with information on this case or on Nickens’s wherabouts is requested to contact Senior Det. Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911. Submit an anonymous tip by visiting https://statesboropd.com/

According a previous release, the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, when shots were fired in the parking lot of 200 Lanier Drive, a commercial strip containing Cowboy’s Bar and a Smoke Crave location. Upon arrival, SPD officers discovered the victim who was deceased on the scene from a gunshot wound.

The victim – Mincey – was quickly identified using an SPD portable fingerprint scanner.

Multiple detectives responded to the scene and immediately began reviewing video surveillance and accessing Flock tag reader data. Video evidence clearly shows that there were multiple witnesses present in the parking lot in close proximity to the shooting, but none remained on the scene to provide information, Akins wrote in the Saturday release.

However, through the use of various technologies, forensic work, interviews and search warrants, detectives were able to quickly identify a suspect, Akins said.

A second man was wounded in the shooting, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot to the arm, Akins said. He was treated at East Georgia Regional Medical Center,

Mincey was transported by the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office to the GBI’s Coastal Regional Lab for an autopsy.