Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place on Main to close; building sold to Blue Mile Catering

On his Facebook page Saturday, Stacy Underwood announced that he had sold the building on South Main St. where he operated Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place on Main and that Tuesday would be the last day the restaurant would be open.

The post read: “Thank you, Statesboro, for supporting us these last few years. Our Statesboro location will be closing its doors on December 24th, but this isn’t goodbye! You can still enjoy our delicious BBQ at our Brooklet location. We’re so grateful for this community and hope to see you in Brooklet soon!”

Stacy Underwood



The Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place at in Brooklet and the Uncle Shug's Chicken Barn at Highway 301 South, next to Parkers will remain open. Uncle Shug’s will continue to offer its catering services, as well.

The iconic restaurant on South Main was established in 1981 by Randy Nessmith and James Albert Brannen, hence the name R.J.'s. It quickly became a local favorite, and, in 1986, Nessmith bought Brannen's share and was the sole owner until he sold R.J.’s to Underwood in 2016.

Records indicate the Uncle Shug’s building was purchased by Blue Mile Catering, which has location just south of Uncle Shugs.



