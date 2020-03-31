Uncle charged in nephew’s murder

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday night, charging him with murdering his nephew. Shannon Antonio Postell, 47, was taken into custody hours after the incident.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens said responding deputies, along with Georgia State Patrol Post 45 Trooper Aaron DiGiacomo, arrived at a C. Brown Road home around 11 a.m. Monday in response to a reported shooting. They found Robert Keyjuan Lawson, 21, “laying in the yard (injured) from an apparent gunshot wound. Relatives were actively performing CPR on Lawson at the time of arrival.” Bulloch County EMS arrived as well and pronounced Lawson dead.

Witnesses did not identify Postell at first, Hutchens said. “Friends and relatives at scene said Lawson had a disagreement with an ‘unknown person’ that resulted in gunfire."

Further investigation, however, revealed Lawson had argued earlier with his uncle, Postell, who lives next door to Lawson. Investigators, after determining Postell was the shooter, issued warrants for his arrest.

Deputies and investigators worked throughout the day, gathering evidence and witness statements, following leads and searching for Postell. They “received information that (he) had returned to his home” around 9:30 p.m. and took him into custody without incident, Hutchens said. In addition to murder, there are possible further charges pending against Postell.

He was taken to the Bulloch County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at 912-489-9414.