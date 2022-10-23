Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 15

➤ The Blue Room, 1830 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed unprotected single-service items. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed buildup on fan in kitchen area. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Del Sur Tacos & Cantina, 514 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine and soda nozzles. Schedule cleaning and sanitizing often enough to keep clean. Observed ice scoops stored on top of ice machine. Must be protected from contamination, with handle not in contact with ice. Repair gaskets on reach-in cooler in kitchen. Clean bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Southern Social, 125 Gata Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed mold in ice machine. Observed single-service items without protection from contamination. Inspector: Thomas.





Sept. 16

➤ GSU Eagle Dining Services-Dining Commons, 10 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 84

Observed debris on slicer blade. Clean slicer before storage or every four hours when in use. Observed sanitizer bucket missing sanitizer. Observed debris on can opener blade. Wash, rinse, sanitize after each use. Observed shredded cheese stored on countertop with internal temperature of 61 degrees F. Food discarded. Potentially non-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed shredded cheese at 53 degrees F and sliced cheese at 50 degrees F stored on counter. Discard foods. Potentially non-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed rice dated 09/15/2022 stored covered in walk-in cooler with internal temperature of 55 degrees F. Food discarded. Foods should be stored uncovered in walk-in cooler and cooled to 41 degrees F or below within six hours. Observed debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Seasons of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 87

Observed potentially-hazardous foods not held at 41 degrees F or below. Discard foods and have cooler repaired. Call health department to inspect cooler before use. Observed sushi rice not held at 135 degrees F or above. Discard rice. Rice must either be held at 41 degrees F or below or at 135 or higher, or use time as a public health control with record keeping and disposal of foods after 4 hours with start/discard times on label. Observed shrimp sauce and steak cooling in walk-in in large bins with tight-fitting lids. Foods must be cooled to 41 degrees F or below before storing with lid/wrapper/etc. Replace inaccurate thermometers. Utensils must be protected from contamination and stored with handles not in contact with food. Observed dishes stacked while wet. Dishes must be air-dried before stacking. Inspector will be back to check for cooler repair. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Subway SV Trading Company, 8700 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Great job! No violations at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Sushi with Gusto, 97 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 87

Observed sauces stored in cooler with ambient temperature of 71 degrees F. Corrected on-site; sauces discarded. Observed dishes stacked wet. Must be air-dried. Clean shelves above sushi prep area/counters. Repair damaged ceiling tile and missing tiles from floor. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 19

➤ Chattanooga Subway #18965, 12399 U.S. Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 93

Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize/air-dry with frequency that prevents buildup. Need to display choking poster and latest inspection at eye level in dining room within 10 feet of the entry. Observed single-use items not stored six inches above floor. Lighting inadequate in walk-in coolers. Needs to be 10 foot candles, measured 30 inches above floor. Also, no items should be stored in front of light. Inspector: Jump.

➤ New Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1A

▲ Score: 68

After contaminating hands, persons must wash hands. Cover all foods. Dish machine must sanitize. Clean slicer. Clean ice machine. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or lower. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Do not store pesticides and cleaners beside food. Do not store food on the floor. Do not put food on dish washing sink. Defrost freezer. Curtain must be non-porous. Discard worn materials: wood chopping board, plastic containers. Clean shelves. Clean walls. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.

Reinspection score: 97 (Sept. 21)

Don't store knives betweeequipment that's hard to clean. Curtain must be non-porous. Inspector: Wiggins.