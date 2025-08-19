Two-vehicle accident at Highway 46/Nevils-Denmark Road intersection leaves one woman dead, second victim life-flighted

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 46 and Nevil’s Denmark Road in southern Bulloch County about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday resulted in the death of a woman and sent a second victim at the scene for treatment in a Lifestar helicopter.

According to Trooper Matthew Davis with the Georgia State Patrol, Post 45 in Statesboro, “a semi tractor trailer failed to stop at the four-way stop sign and struck a Honda Odyssey van."

He said one of the two passengers in the van died at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family, he said.

Vehicles with the Georgia State Patrol and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, along with rescue vehicles from the Bulloch County Fire Department.

The Lifestar helicopter arrived about 6 p.m. and one of the victims from the van could be seen loaded onto the chopper. The victim who was pronounced dead was placed on a stretcher.

As of 7:15 p.m., the intersection of State Route 46 and Nevils-Denmark Road remained closed. A Sheriff's deputy said she anticipated the road would remain closed until 10 p.m. to allow for a full investigation.

The intersection was converted to a four-way stop last month. The Georgia Department of Transportation said it made the switch July 10 "in response to a high frequency of accidents and collisions" at the intersection.

Previously, only cars traveling north and south on Nevils-Denmark Road stopped at the Highway 46 intersection, while vehicles heading east and west on 46 rolled through the intersection.

More details will be posted as they become available.