Two Story Books and Coffee House aims to blend the two passions

In today’s time, screens dominate our leisure time, but Two Story Books and Coffeehouse is combining two concepts that both invoke a warm and cozy feeling.

Opened last October, by Christian and Jordan Scott, along with Trevor Wright, the Coffeehouse, located on North Main Street blends the pleasure of reading with the rich culture of European coffee.

The inspiration behind this innovative concept is deeply rooted in a love for books and a practical approach to modern leisure.

"Books and coffee seem like the perfect combo for slow mornings," Christian Scott shared. "As alcohol and music go great for lively weekend evenings."

Recognizing the impact of podcasts, TV shows, social media, and other forms of media on traditional reading habits, the trio aimed to create a space where books could thrive alongside a daily indulgence – coffee.

Their approach has paid off, with many customers initially coming for the coffee and leaving with a book.

The Scotts and Wright believe that avid readers, while still around, are becoming more and more rare. By adding in the daily jolt of caffeine in the form of coffee, the store is pulling in customers for one thing, and hoping they leave with another.

Housed in a Brick Tudor built in 1900, the establishment boasts original heart pine floors and a charming "Hobbity" front door, gives it a cozy, timeless feel.

In the busy lives that we lead, people tend to be drawn to the quick coffee options like those with mobile orders or drive thrus. The inspiration behind the store and the coffee shop is more reminiscent of the European style of refreshment and relaxation.

“In European countries like Spain and Italy, they divide their workday by a Siesta, so virtually everybody gets a two-to-three-hour break in the middle of the day. This leads to social differences in how they approach coffee and cafes…Europeans are more prone to sit and savor their coffee at their favorite shop,” Scott said.

Community and connection are at the heart of Two Story. The staff is trained to view their role as serving people, not just coffee.

“As much as people like coffee, they also like being ‘seen’ and knowing they are not alone with the stress of their university studies, their job, or any other life problem,” Scott said. “The whole idea of ‘Two Story’ is that when we genuinely connect with another person, we are in a real sense, allowing somebody else to see us beneath the surface, and us to them.”

This approach fosters a sense of belonging and support among customers, who appreciate being seen and understood in their daily lives. The café also emphasizes physical comfort and coziness, aiming to create a space where customers want to linger.

Scott explained, “I like to think of the average school class room as a contrast. Hard plastic seating with blinding fluorescent lights. The average person might not be an interior designer, but we all have feelings of what makes us feel cozy and warm.

“The original build of the house helps us to take advantage of as much natural lighting as possible, and we complemented the original design with a diverse variety of seating to accommodate the 30-minute work meeting someone might need to have, or the 3-hour heart-to-heart.”

Used books play a significant role in the experience offered by the café. As Scott said, "In the same way we connect with our neighbors and classmates, we can connect with some of the best wisdom, dead or alive, through the written word."

The selection process for these books involves market research and customer feedback, ensuring a curated selection that resonates with the local community.

The café's location on the north edge of the Blue Mile, has historic character as well as the potential for growth in the area. It is one of the few retail businesses on that side of Statesboro.

As they prepare to welcome their baby girl, Lucy, Christian and Jordan Scott, along with business partner, Trevor Wright are committed to nurturing their bookstore café. Scott said that they have big plans for a “new chapter” soon, but they will keep Statesboro’s book and coffee lovers waiting for that news instead of skipping ahead in the book.

Two Story is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



