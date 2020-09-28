Two shot at Boro apartment gathering

Statesboro Police are seeking suspects in the early Saturday morning shooting at The Vault at Statesboro Apartments, where two out-of-town visitors were injured.

Police officers responded to the Statesboro Place Circle apartment complex, which is located behind the Copper Beech complex, north of the bypass and east of Lanier Drive, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday regarding an unruly “pop-up” party and were “attempting to disperse a large gathering in the parking lot,” said Statesboro Police Capt, Jared Akins.

While trying to control the crowd, “Officers heard multiple shots fired and discovered a 19-year-old female and a 20-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds,” he said.

The victims, who are not current students at Georgia Southern University and do not live in Statesboro, “were rushed to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and later released,” Akins said

Detectives and patrol officers secured the crime scene and discovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

“At this time the motivation for the shooting is unclear, and detectives are requesting anyone with cellphone video of the incident to turn it over to police,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.