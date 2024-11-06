Turkey Trot returns downtown Nov. 23

Registration is now open for the 17th Annual Statesboro 5K Turkey Trot, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 23, in downtown Statesboro.

As always, runners will gather at the Bulloch County Courthouse, with the race beginning in front of the historic Jaeckel Hotel, now City Hall. Over the course of the 5K, they will pass historic buildings, charming homes, the new City of Statesboro Art Park and sculptures along the Willie McTell Trail. The race concludes back downtown.

The Turkey Trot is one of the largest fundraisers for the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education, which supports innovation grants for teachers and college scholarships for students.

Registration is available for individuals or teams of five or more. Runners often wear Turkey Day costumes, feathered hats or themed T-shirts with slogans like “Leg Day,” “Pour Some Gravy on Me” and “Talk Turkey to Me.”





Registration details

Register online here.

All participants will receive swag bags, and the first 300 registrants will snag a complimentary Turkey Trot T-shirt.

• Individuals: $30 per person

• Teams of 5 or more: $25 per team member

• Children ages 12 and under: $15

Registration fees will increase by $5 starting Nov. 18.





Event schedule

8:30 a.m.: Mascot Run for local school and business mascots (free)

8:45 a.m.: 12 & under Fun Run

9 a.m.: 5K Turkey Trot

11 a.m.: Awards ceremony & 50-50 raffle drawing





New in 2024: A 50-50 raffle

Make an impact and have a chance to win big. Half of the donations collected from the raffle go directly to the winner, while the other half supports the Foundation’s education programs. The winner will be drawn during the event's awards ceremony at 11 a.m. on the Courthouse Square.





Foundation fundraiser

The Turkey Trot raises funds for the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education.

Since 2006, more than $357,560 has been invested in more than 300 innovation grants for classroom teachers to enhance student learning. Since 2013 the Foundation has been the sole underwriting sponsor for the Bulloch County REACH Georgia Scholarship Program for eligible eighth-grade students. The Foundation has now made college possible for 56 REACH Scholars, most of whom will be or are first-generation college students, who have received $560,000 in scholarships for their college education.

Also, the Foundation supports the Bulloch County Teacher of the Year program with $5,750 in cash awards to both the district and school-level teachers of the year, and it is the sponsor of the Bulloch County STAR Student/STAR Teacher program for the five local public and private high schools