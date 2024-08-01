Toombs County man indicted on child porn charges

The former owner of a Toombs County fitness and tanning business was indicted this week on federal charges involving the sexual exploitation of multiple children. The new indictment was unsealed in a courtroom of the Prince H. Preston Federal Building in Statesboro.

Walter Joey Drew of Kite is charged with six counts of production of child pornography; three counts of attempted production of child pornography; six counts of possession of child pornography; and one count each of receipt of child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charge of attemp-ted coercion and enticement of a minor carries a statutory minimum sentence upon conviction of 10 years in federal prison, up to life imprisonment, while production or attempted production charges carry a statutory minimum sentence upon conviction of 15 years in federal prison, up to 30 years.

Conviction on any of the charges carries substantial financial penalties and restitution, a requirement to register as a sex offender, and up to lifetime supervised release upon completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Drew, 41, is the former owner of the now-closed Legacy Performance Center in Lyons, a gym with a tanning center. The indictment alleges that from February 2021 to June 2023, Drew produced or attempted to produce sexually explicit visual depictions of at least eight minor victims at the gym and his residence, and had those images in his possession.

The indictment also alleges that Drew attempted to entice one of the minor victims to engage in sexual activity to produce child pornography.

Drew faces related state charges in Toombs County, in the Southern District of Georgia, and from separate conduct at a previous residence in White County, in the Northern District of Georgia.

Investigators from Homeland Security Investigations are seeking information from anyone who might be a victim or believes they have relevant information about Drew or his former business. Those with information are asked to call the HSI Tip Line at (866) 347-2423.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation may contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/



