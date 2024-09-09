Tonight's public meeting on 'Burkhalter Village' canceled

The City of Statesboro sent out the following release Monday afternoon:

"Tonight’s public information meeting regarding Burkhalter Village scheduled for 6:00 p.m. has been canceled. City staff received a formal request this afternoon from the developer, Blue Fern Development, to remove the project from the upcoming City Council meeting agenda scheduled for September 17th, and to put a temporary hold on the pending requests for annexation, rezoning, and planned unit development.

Blue Fern Development cited the need for additional due diligence and hopes to revisit the requests in the First Quarter of 2025. Additional information on the status of the project will be forthcoming as the developer advances in its planning stage.

We apologize for any inconvenience due to the cancellation of tonight’s meeting, but city staff felt there was no need to have the meeting since the developer has withdrawn the requests."

