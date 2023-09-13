TMT Farms drive-thru holiday lights attraction to take 2023 season off

TMT Farms’ sprawling drive-thru Christmas lights display will take a break this year – not opening at all for the 2023 holiday season – but should return soon after Thanksgiving 2024, host families patriarch Roy Thompson said Tuesday.



“Right now I don’t know what the future will hold. We’ve decided to take off a year and reconfigure,” he told the Statesboro Herald in a phone interview.

That’s a somewhat different message from one posted by the Thompson and McCranie families on the “TMT Farm Christmas Lights Drive-Thru” Facebook page Saturday morning, Sept. 9. That message, picked up by online media and at least one TV station, stated in all-caps that “2022 was the last year” for the attraction, which has drawn tens of thousands of visitors to a rural area of northern Bulloch County each night of the holiday season from Thanksgiving until a day or two after Christmas.

“After a few family meetings, we decided that it was time. We never expected it to grow to the magnitude that it did,” the Sept. 9 posting stated. “While we are grateful that it did, it also brought lots of work, time away from our other family, vandalism and theft. It is time to get back to our families during the Christmas season!”

Roy Thompson, now in his seventh year as chairman of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, and his wife Deborah Thompson, who together own Statesboro Floor Covering, started what became the TMT Farms exhibit on a much smaller scale about a quarter century ago.

The Thompsons, their two adult children and their spouses – Jennifer and Jeff McCranie and Tyler and Chrissee Thompson – and some members of a third generation have carried on and expanded the display. Donors and volunteers also contributed materials and labor as it grew to include real and stage-set buildings, even an entire simulated Western town, antique farm equipment, wagons, sleighs, Santas, fiberglass and inflatable animals, mannequins and replicas of historical Bulloch County landmarks such as Snooky’s restaurant, Henry’s barbershop and the former Pav-a-lon and pool from the Recreation Department’s Fair Road Park.

All of those things, and of course many trees and poles that became Christmas trees, were outlined in lights. It became what has been described as “1.8 miles of Christmas wonderland.”