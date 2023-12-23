TMT Farms continues a Bulloch County Christmas tradition

The TMT Farms annual Christmas display of lights opened a little later this year – Dec. 9 – but folks have packed the local mainstay of the holiday season just like any other year.

Time, however, is running short to enjoy Bulloch County’s holiday tradition – Tuesday, Dec. 26 is the final day open for the 2023 season.

As always, the display has no admission charge except the requested donation of long-shelf-life canned or packaged food items, a new toy for a child in need, pet food or cash.



The lights come on automatically at dusk — usually between 5:30 and 6 p.m. — and stay on till dawn.

Vehicles snake past the sights and sounds while visiting the TMT Farms Christmas Lights on Wednesday, Dec. 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Donated food items and many of the toys will be distributed, as in past years, through the local charity Christian Social Ministries. In 2022, TMT visitors reportedly donated more than 95,000 pounds of food.

Some of this season’s toys will be distributed through Chosen Soldiers Motorcycle Association.

The pet food donations are provided to the Bulloch County Animal Services shelter.

Much of the contributed cash goes to pay utility bills of people in need identified through power companies.

Angels heard on high can be seen at the TMT Farms Christmas Lights. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The display includes real and stage-set buildings, antique farm equipment, wagons, sleighs, Santas, fiberglass and inflatable animals, mannequins and replicas of historical Bulloch County landmarks such as Snooky’s restaurant, Henry’s barbershop and the former Pav-a-lon and pool from the Recreation Department’s Fair Road Park.

This year, many more lights have been added to the display, and the “town” portion of the exhibit was reconfigured. A few more signs from Bulloch County sites of yesteryear were added.

For more than 100 photos Statesboro Herald photographer Scott Bryant shot during 2023, order "My Places, My People" by clicking here or go to statesboroherald.com/my-places-my-people/

To purchase by phone, call the Statesboro Herald office at (912) 764-9031 and copies also are available at the Statesboro Herald office at 1 Proctor St.