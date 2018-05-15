Tip leads to drug seizure, arrest

A citizen tip Monday led the Statesboro Police Impact Team to arrest a man on various drug and gun charges.

Officers responded to Statesboro Place Circle regarding the drug complaint and were allowed to enter an apartment, said SPD Capt. Jared Akins.

They “subsequently developed probable cause for issuance of a search warrant, (which) led to the discovery of suspected MDMA, Xanax, Percocet, marijuana, and a firearm.”

Quinton Earl Hall of Moultrie was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug (3 counts); possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III, IV, or V drug (2 counts); possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; giving false information, and wanted person (Henry County).

Hall, 24, was taken to the Bulloch County Jail to await further court action.

Persons with information on drug activity in Statesboro should contact the Impact Team at 912-764-9911, he said.