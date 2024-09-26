Times for shifts at Claxton Poultry changed for Friday

Due to Hurricane Helene, Claxton Poultry Farms will now start its first processing shift at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dane Beall, director of operations, and Ricky Roberts, plant manager, said in a release Thursday afternoon.

All the plant’s second processing and debone departments will start up two hours later than their original start times.

In the release, Claxton Poultry said: “Please take this time to safely drive to work Friday.

“Please get with your supervisor for your department’s specific start time.

“If you have questions, contact your supervisor or HR manager.”