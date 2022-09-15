Tidal Wave car washes on Friday will benefit Safe Haven

On Friday, area residents have a chance to get that car wash they have been putting off and help a local charity at the same time.

According to a release posted on their Facebook page, Tidal Wave Auto Spa off Fair Road in Statesboro will hold its 14th annual Charity Day on Friday and 50% of its proceeds from that day will be donated to Safe Haven.

The non-profit Safe Haven serves Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Jenkins, Screven and Washington counties.

Though providing emergency shelter for women, children and men in abusive situations is a major part of the work of Safe Haven, its services include a 24-hour hotline, outreach services, crisis and care management, legal advocacy, temporary protective orders, children services, transportation services, support groups, community resource referrals, housing programs, employment training and assistance and pet assistance.

Jennifer Rogers, national marketing manager for Tidal Wave, said that over the years, the company has focused much of its charitable-giving efforts on supporting organizations that serve adults and children with special needs.

“On its annual Charity Day, 100% of the washes purchased and donations made across the company’s network are donated to charitable organizations,” Rogers posted on Facebook. “Each location selects a local charity or non-profit group to receive 50% of its daily proceeds. The other 50% is donated to the company’s corporate partner Annandale Village, which is dedicated solely to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.

“To date, Tidal Wave’s Charity Day has raised more than $700,000 in donations.”

Rogers said Tidal Wave Statesboro selected Safe Haven as its charitable-giving partner as a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of family violence through prevention and education programs.

Tidal Wave is located at 3 Grady Johnson Rd., off Fair Road, and is open daily from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.