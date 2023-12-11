By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Three times a champion – Southeast Bulloch earns another state flag football title
Yellow Jackets defeat North Oconee, 14-0, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to stay perfect in program history with their 62nd consecutive victory
Southeast Bulloch seniors, from left, Korine Talkington, Kaley Moore, Addie Hood and Ava King hoist the Yellow Jackets' three state championship trophies after claiming their third in a row for flag football Monday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (JOSH AUBREY/staff) - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff

After a scoreless first half, Southeast Bulloch scored on their first two possessions of the second half and went on to shutout North Oconee, 14-0, and capture a third consecutive state flag football title.

Playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Korine Talkington threw two touchdowns and the Yellow Jacket defense shut out the Titans to lead SEB to the three-peat.

“The heart, the determination they had to win this game tells you enough about this team,” Coach Marci Cochran said after the final whistle. “Everybody is bringing their A-game to us and we have to be one notch better each and every game. It takes a lot of heart, a lot of pride and a lot of dedication and you saw all of that today.”

In speaking about the seniors on the team, Cochran said: “I’ve known most of them since middle school. We’ve been through a lot together. There a really good group. They’re great leaders on and off the field. I’m super excited they got their third ring. We’re 62-0.”

During their 2023 playoff run, Southeast Bulloch defeated South Effingham, 33-0, Jenkins, 46-0, Therrell, 20-0, New Hampstead, 20-14, and North Oconee, 14-0, for the title.

Look for a complete report on the game from Josh Aubrey later today.

