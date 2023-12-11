Three times a champion – Southeast Bulloch earns another state flag football title

After a scoreless first half, Southeast Bulloch scored on their first two possessions of the second half and went on to shutout North Oconee, 14-0, and capture a third consecutive state flag football title.

Playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Korine Talkington threw two touchdowns and the Yellow Jacket defense shut out the Titans to lead SEB to the three-peat.

“The heart, the determination they had to win this game tells you enough about this team,” Coach Marci Cochran said after the final whistle. “Everybody is bringing their A-game to us and we have to be one notch better each and every game. It takes a lot of heart, a lot of pride and a lot of dedication and you saw all of that today.”

In speaking about the seniors on the team, Cochran said: “I’ve known most of them since middle school. We’ve been through a lot together. There a really good group. They’re great leaders on and off the field. I’m super excited they got their third ring. We’re 62-0.”

During their 2023 playoff run, Southeast Bulloch defeated South Effingham, 33-0, Jenkins, 46-0, Therrell, 20-0, New Hampstead, 20-14, and North Oconee, 14-0, for the title.

