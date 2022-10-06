Three in custody for GS campus robbery Oct. 1

Georgia Southern University Police have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery that was reported on campus Oct. 1.



According to reports, the robbery occurred at Southern Courtyard, a student housing complex, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

A witness told police he was robbed by three men who showed him a gun and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. They then fled in the direction of the University Villas construction site, according to the witness.

One of the suspects was captured near Chandler Road shortly after the incident and a second suspect was arrested near University Pointe Apartments later Saturday night.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, University Police Investigator Trevor Williams identified the third suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was located and taken into custody Monday afternoon.

None of the suspects were Georgia Southern students, according to the release.

“We would like to thank the Statesboro Police Department for their assistance with this incident,” said University Police Chief Laura McCullough. “I want to reiterate that while we have evaluated the crime statistics and we are not seeing any irregular patterns this year, any incident involving a gun will draw a swift and strong response. We need our students’ partnership in our ongoing crime prevention efforts.”

Two of the suspects are juveniles and the third is 17 years old.

Jayden Immanuel Carswell of Ridgeland. S.C., is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in a school safety zone, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. One of the juveniles is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The other juvenile faces a single charge of armed robbery.