Three charged with child sexual exploitation

AUGUSTA — Three men, including one charged with a child pornography crime in Bulloch County, face the possibility of substantial terms in federal prison after their indictments stemming from separate child exploitation investigations, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Georgia.

Jasari Hutchison, 20, of Bulloch and Liberty counties, is charged with Production of Child Pornography; and, Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity. The indictment alleges that in April 2019, in Bulloch and Liberty counties and in the state of Connecticut, Hutchison persuaded a minor victim “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.” Homeland Security Investigations leads the investigation in the case, and Hutchison also faces charges in the Middle District of Georgia for Possession of Child Pornography.

William Voss, 38, of Waynesboro, Ga., is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, a charge that upon conviction carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The indictment alleges that in May 2020 in Burke County, Voss possessed child pornography. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation leads the investigation in the case.

Robert Paul Synenberg, 21, of Augusta, is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, a charge that carries upon conviction a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The FBI leads the investigation in the case, which came to agents’ attention after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November 2020.

All three men are in custody pending trial following initial appearance hearings in U.S. Magistrate Court, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“Our law enforcement partners will work relentlessly to protect our most vulnerable citizens from harm and exploitation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “These indictments demonstrate the continued success of those efforts.”

“It takes great partnerships from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, non-government organizations, and the public to make arrests like these,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will always make it a priority to protect children who can’t protect themselves against people who prey on them.”

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies.”

“Protecting children from exploitation is one of our most important missions, and we will continue to pursue and arrest these violators to ensure their safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama.

HSI, the FBI and GBI are investigating the cases, which are being prosecuted for the United States by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer J. Kirkland and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.



