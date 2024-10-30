'The Wall' makes stop in Hinesville

The "Wall That Heals" completed its service in Hinesville and Liberty County Sunday and the replica of the Vietnam War Memorial is back on the road.

While it was stationed at Bryant Commons, "The Wall," drew visitors throughout its stay atop the hill.

"The members of this chapter are truly honored and blessed to be able to present to you this wall of heroes, The Wall That Heals," said Dennis Fitzgerald, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 779.

On The Wall are the names of seven Bulloch County residents killed in the Vietnam War: James R. Brannen, Hubert F. Brinson, Lenard Coleman, Jessie W. Conner, David L. DeLoach, Luther M. Jones and Michael T. Row.

Also included are four Liberty County natives killed in action in Vietnam: Spec. 4 William Sapp, killed in action June 7, 1968; Lance Cpl. Frankie Lee Smiley, killed in action August 25, 1968; Spec. 4 Dan James, killed in action December 29, 1968; and PFC John Gibson, killed in action February 7, 1968.

James' sister Peggy, two years his junior, visited the wall Friday night. It's her third time seeing her brother's name on the wall.

They grew up together — "we played, we fought," she said with a laugh, and he even taught her how to ride a horse.

"I was so little, I couldn't stay up on the horse," she said.

To have The Wall That Heals in their home community was meaningful to Peggy James.

"The more they do things like this, it makes me feel they still remember him and his presence is still right here with us," she said.

A member of the 3rd Infantry Division band out of Fort Stewart plays "Taps" at the closing ceremony Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, of The Wall that Heals, which was on display in Hinesville. (PAT DONAHUE/Coastal Courier)



A former Marine, Bob Longueira was an ANGLICO — a member of air and naval gunfire liaison company — from 1965-66. He also worked with the Army's 101st Airborne Division as an naval gunfire spotter.

"It took me almost 40 years to go see it in the first place," the Skidaway Island resident said. "I did not want to find a name that was still alive in my head. When you see it, as long as it is, it's sad."

Longueira heard about The Wall That Heals' visit to Hinesville from Fitzgerald and fellow Vietnam vet Luis Carreras. There were two names Longueira came to say — that of Lt. Claire Hayner, a fellow ANGLICO, and James Eisner. Hayner and Longueira knew each other from their days in Hawaii together. Hayner was killed in action a month before Longueira started his duty in Vietnam.

Eisner was just 19 years old, but was on his way to Vietnam. He wanted to know what it was like over there, and so he asked Longueira.

"He was just a kid," Longueira recalled. "He got killed within two weeks."

Ceremonies were held each of the three nights the wall was open to visitors, including a welcome home for all Vietnam veterans.

Col. Matthew Ross, the 3rd Infantry Division's deputy commander for maneuver, recalled visiting the Wall That Heals as a 16-year-old in Indianapolis.

"This monumental structure is a testament to the sacrifices made by those who served our nation in Vietnam," he said. "It is a somber reminder of the immense pain and loss suffered by families across America. Each name on this Wall represents a life cut short, a dream unfulfilled and a love left to endure. Yet amidst the sorrow we find a profound sense of gratitude because we are grateful for the courage and valor of our veterans. We are grateful to their unwavering commitment to our country, even in the face of adversity."

The Wall That Heals is more than a memorial, Col. Ross said. It is also a catalyst for healing.

"It is a reminder that the sacrifices of our veterans were not made in vain," he said. "Let us pledge to never to forget the men and women who served our nation in Vietnam. Let us strive to create a world worthy of sacrifice. And let us not forget those who did come home."

Before crews took the Wall down and got it ready to be taken to its next destination, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division's brass ensemble played "Taps" atop the Bryant Commons hill.

The Wall That Heals' next stop is Dahlonega.