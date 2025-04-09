'The Country Wife' farce at the PAC this weekend

Georgia Southern Theatre in partnership with The Performing Arts Center, will present William Wycherly’s “The Country Wife,” adapted by Rachel Atkins.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the Performing Arts Center stage. Tickets are $10 for students and general admission is $20 and are available at the PAC Box Office – (912) 478-7916 or online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/georgiasouthernpac/7265

The ribald classic of “Restoration Comedy” was considered scandalous for the way it satirized the upper-class belief that wealth and reputation outweighed moral failings in the 17th century. The comedy’s ploy centers around Margery Pinchwife, the supposedly naive “Country Wife” brought to the big city by an overprotective husband. Her wit proves more than a match for her husband and the “fops, hypocrites, cads and scoundrels” in London.

The devious Harry Horner also has returned to town and is conning husbands by spreading rumors of his own impotence to gain access to their wives.

The PAC is located on the campus of Georgia Southern University at 847 Plant Drive. Parking is available in front of and adjacent to the Performing Arts Center.



