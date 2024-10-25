By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
The Cottages debut at Willow Pond
The Cottages
Andy Burns, center, smiles after cutting the ribbon for the official opening of The Cottages at Willow Pond Thursday morning on Country Club Road in Statesboro. Burns, and fellow Willow Pond co-owners, Fred Thranhardt, left in tan vest, and Carlton Wiggins, right in jacket holding ribbon, were on hand to show off The Cottages. - photo by Jason Martin

The Cottages, which is described as an “independent senior living community,” officially cut the ribbon for the finishing of its first homes.  

Full-time residents must be 62 years or older. Each cottage is 1,200 square feet with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The Cottages
The Cottages Property Manager Donya Moore, center, gives a tour of the interior of one of the homes. Currently, five homes are ready for move in and six more should be ready soon, Moore said. - photo by Jason Martin

Of the 32 planned homes at Willow Pond, all but four have been sold. The Cottages Property Manager Donya Moore said these last four will not be sold to investors, but to folks who plan to live there now or at some point in the future.

The Cottages
The Cottages Wellness Director Lisa Conley, left in white shirt, shows off the kitchen area of the home. Each kitchen comes with a granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances. - photo by Jason Martin

Each home comes with an attached garage, an electric fireplace and a screened-in back porch. 

The Cottages
While Thursday marked the grand opening of the five Cottages homes that are completed, more homes are under construction and will be available for occupancy in the coming months. - photo by Jason Martin

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter