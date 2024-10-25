By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
The Cottages debut at Willow Pond
The Cottages, which is described as an “independent senior living community,” officially cut the ribbon for the finishing of its first homes.
Full-time residents must be 62 years or older. Each cottage is 1,200 square feet with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Of the 32 planned homes at Willow Pond, all but four have been sold. The Cottages Property Manager Donya Moore said these last four will not be sold to investors, but to folks who plan to live there now or at some point in the future.
Each home comes with an attached garage, an electric fireplace and a screened-in back porch.