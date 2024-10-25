The Cottages debut at Willow Pond

The Cottages, which is described as an “independent senior living community,” officially cut the ribbon for the finishing of its first homes.

Full-time residents must be 62 years or older. Each cottage is 1,200 square feet with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The Cottages Property Manager Donya Moore, center, gives a tour of the interior of one of the homes. Currently, five homes are ready for move in and six more should be ready soon, Moore said. - photo by Jason Martin



Of the 32 planned homes at Willow Pond, all but four have been sold. The Cottages Property Manager Donya Moore said these last four will not be sold to investors, but to folks who plan to live there now or at some point in the future.

The Cottages Wellness Director Lisa Conley, left in white shirt, shows off the kitchen area of the home. Each kitchen comes with a granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances. - photo by Jason Martin



Each home comes with an attached garage, an electric fireplace and a screened-in back porch.