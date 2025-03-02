The Bulloch County NAACP holds annual MLK Scholarship Pageant

The Bulloch County NAACP presents the distinguished young women who will represent the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with grace, leadership, and excellence:

➤ Miss MLK 2025 – Laylah Scarboro

➤ Miss 1909 (First Runner-Up) – Erin Thompson

➤ Miss 1965 (Second Runner-Up) – Eden Chavers

These individuals embody the values of service, unity and empowerment, carrying forward the mission of the Miss MLK Scholarship Pageant. We look forward to watching their impact in the community as they lead with purpose and inspire future generations.