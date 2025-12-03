The best way to spread Christmas cheer? Seeing 'Elf' on stage at SHS

Statesboro High School drama students are spreading holiday cheer with their performance of “Elf the Musical Jr.” this week. Based on the Christmas movie “Elf” starring Will Ferrell, the musical focuses on Buddy the Elf, a childish elf raised in Santa’s workshop who finds out he’s actually human and sets out on a journey to find his real father.

After two matinee performances for Bulloch County Schools students on Thursday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 5, the musical adaptation of the classic holiday movie will be performed for the public on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at Statesboro High. Tickets $10 for adults and $5 for students and children and can be purchased here.