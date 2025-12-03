By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
The best way to spread Christmas cheer? Seeing 'Elf' on stage at SHS
120225_SHS_ELF_01.jpg
Walter Hobbs, portrayed by Jackson Lee, finds out he is the proud father of Buddy the Elf (Tessa Hodgin) during a scene from Statesboro High School's production of "Elf the Musical Jr." After two matinee performances for Bulloch County Schools students on Thursday and Friday, the musical adaptation of the classic holiday movie will be performed for the public on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults and $5 for students and children and can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

Statesboro High School drama students are spreading holiday cheer with their performance of “Elf the Musical Jr.” this week. Based on the Christmas movie “Elf” starring Will Ferrell, the musical focuses on Buddy the Elf, a childish elf raised in Santa’s workshop who finds out he’s actually human and sets out on a journey to find his real father.

After two matinee performances for Bulloch County Schools students on Thursday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 5, the musical adaptation of the classic holiday movie will be performed for the public on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at Statesboro High. Tickets $10 for adults and $5 for students and children and can be purchased here.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter