The Beaver House to close to the public

The Beaver House, a landmark in Statesboro for more than 100 years, will serve its last meal to the public Nov. 27.

Owner Clay Beaver made the announcement on his Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Here is his statement:

“It has been a home to the McDougald and Beaver families since 1911. It has served as a community hub, fostering a sense of belonging and joy for generations.

In 1989, the Beaver House Restaurant opened its doors, preserving the culinary traditions of Grandma’s kitchen. It has become a cherished gathering place for countless families and friends, celebrating life’s joyous moments and serving as a second “home” for those away attending Georgia Southern University.

Johnny and Sue’s dream of opening the Beaver House has blossomed into a cherished staple of the Statesboro community. Over the past 35 years, it has created unforgettable memories for countless families and friends.

Today, we bid farewell to the Beaver House Restaurant as it closes after our final lunch service on November 27th. This bittersweet day marks a celebration of the past, a reflection on the legacy we’ve built, and a look forward to the exciting plans we have in store for the future.

We hope to see everyone one last time before we turn off the lights, turn around the sign, and lock up our final time at the Beaver House.

As we move forward, we are committed to preserving the Big House and ensuring that its legacy continues to shape the fabric of our community. We will continue to bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that has been the hallmark of the Beaver House for generations.

The Beaver family”