The 2024 Gary Oglesby Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament set for Saturday at Mill Creek Park

Children ages 5–15 are invited to “wet a hook” Saturday at the 2024 Gary Oglesby Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament.

Sponsored by the Bulloch Bass Club and the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Dept., the event will be held at Mill Creek Pond, inside Mill Creek Regional Park. Registration for the free event is at 7 a.m., with fishing from 8–11 a.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult and need to bring their own fishing equipment and bait.

Beginning at 11:30, a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided for each child who registers for the tournament.

Children who participated in the 2023 fishing tournament show off the bicycles the won in drawings. More free bicycles will be awarded at Saturday's tournament.



A tournament weigh-in will determine first, second and third place trophies and the rod/reel prizes.

Youth who catch tagged fish marked for the 2024 tournament will receive a $50 cash prize. And any fish caught tagged from previous years will earn a $10 cash prize.

Also, there will be drawings for bicycles and every child registered will receive a prize.

For more information, contact Morris McCaskill, president of the Bulloch Bass Club at (229) 344-5336.