Texas Roadhouse now hiring folks for Statesboro location

With the new Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Statesboro built but not yet open and with the parking lot mostly paved, job-seekers were steadily arriving for interview appointments Thursday. A temporary sign on a side door directed them around back.

“Statesboro’s new Texas Roadhouse will employ a staff of 220,” and “is currently hiring for all full and part-time positions,” according to a midday June 27 public relations email on behalf of the company. This latest release states that the restaurant is “slated to open in late August for dining and To-Go.”

The corporate website lists Aug. 26, a Monday, as the projected opening date. Projections listed there have more than once been changed to later dates, but that was before hiring of this type began.

Those interested in employment may apply directly for “Statesboro opportunities” at https://becomearoadie.com/.The restaurant is currently accepting applications online.

The 8,900-square-foot Texas Roadhouse steakhouse is at 24024 U.S. Highway 80 East, immediately east of the separate, slightly smaller Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q building. Both were part of the same general plan of commercial development, but the Jim ’N Nick’s has been open since January.

Texas Roadhouse is described in Thursday’s release as “a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere.”

The menu also includes chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two side items.

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday 3-10 p.m. and be open for lunch and dinner Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., according to the company’s announcement.

Beyond the Jim ’N Nick’s and the Texas Roadhouse, a third building is up that has a sign for the planned Mattress Warehouse on the eastern end, but this has not opened. A Five Guys burgers-and-fries place was once announced for the other end of that shell building, but no sign has been placed there.

Branchwater Statesboro LLC, actually based in Mills River, North Carolina, near Asheville, was the original developer of the overall commercial center. But Branchwater’s founding owner, Greg Edney of Asheville, N.C., died in January.

Local sources say this may have led to some delays. But Jim ’N Nick’s opened, and Texas Roadhouse is now hiring.

Texas Roadhouse operates more than 700 restaurants across the U.S. with the closest franchises to Statesboro in Pooler, Savannah and Augusta.

Photo Courtesy Texas Roadhouse / The Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Statesboro is now looking to hire 220 workers for when it opens later in the summer. The photo above shows a completed Roadhouse restaurant.





