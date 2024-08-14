Texas Roadhouse aims to start serving Aug. 26

At the Aug. 6 Statesboro City Council meeting, Texas Roadhouse Statesboro managing partner Maurice Jackson said the restaurant had hired almost all of the approximately 220 employees needed to operate the restaurant, which is slated to open Monday, Aug. 26.

He said a training team is scheduled to arrive Friday and begin training on Monday.

During the meeting, the council approved a restaurant pouring license, also with a Sunday sales permit, for Texas Roadhouse Holding LLC.

Jackson, a native of Statesboro who started his restaurant management career here in 1985 as manager of the now long-gone Western Sizzlin’ on Fair Road, has worked in restaurants in about 10 different states. He served as a regional director for Shoney’s, returned once before working for LongHorn Steakhouse here and in Pooler and then was hired by Texas Roadhouse.

“I’ve been pushing to get this Texas Roadhouse here since 2018,” he told the council.

The 8,900-square-foot Texas Roadhouse steakhouse is at 24024 U.S. Highway 80 East, immediately east of the separate, slightly smaller Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q building.

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner only Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m., and be open for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., according to the company’s announcement.

The company and management had done everything necessary to meet the city’s requirements and secure the alcohol license as one of the last steps, Jackson said. The city’s staff review concurred, and there were no stipulations.



