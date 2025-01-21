Teen homicide focuses MLK Community Conversations on youth safety and justice

After recent gun violence at a Statesboro apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead, two other teenagers wounded and a 14-year-old charged with murder, the Bulloch County NAACP's MLK weekend Community Conversations event quickly focused on concerns about criminal justice and protecting and nurturing youth. About 50 people attended Community Conversations, which began at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and lasted about two hours. The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade had originally been slated to begin 1 p.m., but the Bulloch NAACP and its organizing committee canceled the parade a few days in advance because of forecast rain, and indeed the weather outside was drizzly when "Conversations" began inside Statesboro City Hall.