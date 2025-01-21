By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Teen homicide focuses MLK Community Conversations on youth safety and justice
MLK Community Conversation
Ogeechee Judicial Circuit chief public defender Renata Newbill-Jallow explains how the criminal justice system works — and doesn't work — during the Bulloch County NAACP's Community Conversations at Statesboro City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)
After recent gun violence at a Statesboro apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead, two other teenagers wounded and a 14-year-old charged with murder, the Bulloch County NAACP's MLK weekend Community Conversations event quickly focused on concerns about criminal justice and protecting and nurturing youth. About 50 people attended Community Conversations, which began at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and lasted about two hours. The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade had originally been slated to begin 1 p.m., but the Bulloch NAACP and its organizing committee canceled the parade a few days in advance because of forecast rain, and indeed the weather outside was drizzly when "Conversations" began inside Statesboro City Hall.
