Sweet relief from the summertime heat

Traditionally known as the Watermelon Cutting, the Georgia Southern University president hosts the annual event, which now serves up a myriad of refreshing summer fruit along with Leopold's ice cream to faculty, staff and summer-term students to help beat the heat.

The watermelon cutting tradition began back in 1948, when then university President Zach Henderson used the fruit as a way to help students and faculty keep cool under the blazing summer sun. The event caught on, and Henderson's responsibility has been passed down from president to president since.



Georgia Southern faculty, staff and students line up for some sweet, refreshing treats during the school's annual Summer Celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



GS president Kyle Marrero and First Lady Jane Redding continued the tradition last week, offering treats on the university Pedestrium near the Carruth Building.