Suspect shot dead after armed robbery, chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident where a suspect was shot dead by law enforcement after a reported armed robbery and chase.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received at 9:55 p.m. Thursday for an armed robbery at the Marathon Store on Highway 80 East, across from Pojo’s.

Upon arriving at the scene, “responding deputies observed the suspect vehicle, a large U-Haul moving truck, which refused to stop,” the release stated.

Deputies then pursued the truck and attempted to force it to stop.

“The suspect intentionally struck multiple law enforcement vehicles and almost hit several deputies who had gotten out on foot,” according to the release.

The pursuit continued out onto Highway 301 North, where deputies and Georgia State troopers, who had joined the chase, were able to stop the vehicle, which crashed into some power lines. The wreck caused a power outage in the area.

Shots were fired by multiple law enforcement officers during the incident, killing the suspect at the scene near Clito Road and Highway 301 North.

The GBI was called to the site and will be the lead agency conducting the investigation into the incident.

Highway 301 North between Clito Road and Old River Road North was shut down for the night to allow investigators to access the scene.